2-12 IN STX Lane

Grafenwoehr, Germany (May 22, 2017) – Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment (2-12 IN) conducts an air medical evacuation during a platoon-level Situational Training Exercise (STX) lane, here. Approximately 600 Soldiers from 2-12 IN, 2nd Infantry Brigade Comabat Team, 4th Infantry Division conducted platoon-level training at the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, as part of an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE). An EDRE is an opportunity to validate the unit’s readiness to deploy world-wide on short notice, while testing the ability of U.S. Army Europe and subordinate units to receive, transport, feed, house and train units as they arrive in theater. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen V. Polanco)

