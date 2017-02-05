(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    39th Sig Bn Basic Combative Course CAB CAC [Image 1 of 7]

    39th Sig Bn Basic Combative Course CAB CAC

    CHIèVRES, WAL, BELGIUM

    05.02.2017

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 39th Signal Battalion and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Health Care Facility practice knee strikes techniques under supervision of Staff Sgt. Carlos K Flores III, 39th Signal Battalion, during Basic Combative Course (BCC) at the Chièvres Air Base Community Activity Center, Chièvres Belgium, May 2nd, 2017.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Sig Bn Basic Combative Course CAB CAC [Image 1 of 7], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Europe
    Belgium
    Modern Army Combatives Program
    EUCOM
    US Army
    Training
    USAREUR
    United States European Command
    MEDCOM
    5th Signal Command
    2nd Signal Brigade
    Europe Regional Medical Command
    Chièvres
    Chièvres Air Base
    Hainaut
    Wallonia
    ERMC
    United States Army Medical Command
    39th Sig Bn
    SHAPE Healthcare Facility
    2nd Sig Bde
    39th Signal Battalion
    Basic Combatives Course Level 1
    Hangar 4 Community Activity Center

    • LEAVE A COMMENT