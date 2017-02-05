39th Sig Bn Basic Combative Course CAB CAC

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 39th Signal Battalion and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) Health Care Facility make small fights under supervision of Staff Sgt. Carlos K Flores III, 39th Signal Battalion, during Basic Combative Course (BCC) at the Chièvres Air Base Community Activity Center, Chièvres Belgium, May 2nd, 2017.

(U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

