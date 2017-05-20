(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle [Image 3 of 6]

    Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    Afghan National Army Brig. Gen. Abdul Hadi Khalil, the 1st deputy commanding general of the 215th Corps, speaks to ANA soldiers with the 2nd Kandak, 4th Brigade during an opening ceremony for an operational readiness cycle at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, May 20, 2017. Led by Afghan instructors with the Helmand Province Regional Military Training Center, with advising from U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Southwest, the eight-week training program is designed to build a capable and enduring force to deny safe havens to insurgents throughout Helmand. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 02:06
    Photo ID: 3412220
    VIRIN: 170520-M-TR086-112
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    train
    NATO
    assist
    advise
    Resolute Support
    Task Force Southwest

