Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle

Afghan National Army Brig. Gen. Abdul Hadi Khalil, the 1st deputy commanding general of the 215th Corps, speaks to ANA soldiers with the 2nd Kandak, 4th Brigade during an opening ceremony for an operational readiness cycle at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, May 20, 2017. Led by Afghan instructors with the Helmand Province Regional Military Training Center, with advising from U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Southwest, the eight-week training program is designed to build a capable and enduring force to deny safe havens to insurgents throughout Helmand. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 Location: AF