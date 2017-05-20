U.S. Marines with Task Force Southwest and Afghan National Army soldiers with the 215th Corps salute during the playing of the Afghan National Anthem at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, May 20, 2017. Service members from both nations gathered for an opening ceremony recognizing 2nd Kandak, 4th Brigade’s commencement of the operational readiness cycle, an eight-week training program which builds the infantry and warfighting capabilities of the Afghan soldiers. Approximately 15 Marine advisors will assess and make recommendations to the Afghan trainers as part of the Task Force’s train, advise and assist mission in Helmand Province. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 02:09 Photo ID: 3412218 VIRIN: 170520-M-TR086-078 Resolution: 5347x3565 Size: 3.04 MB Location: AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.