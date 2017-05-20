(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle

    Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle

    AFGHANISTAN

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    U.S. Marines with Task Force Southwest and Afghan National Army soldiers with the 215th Corps salute during the playing of the Afghan National Anthem at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, May 20, 2017. Service members from both nations gathered for an opening ceremony recognizing 2nd Kandak, 4th Brigade’s commencement of the operational readiness cycle, an eight-week training program which builds the infantry and warfighting capabilities of the Afghan soldiers. Approximately 15 Marine advisors will assess and make recommendations to the Afghan trainers as part of the Task Force’s train, advise and assist mission in Helmand Province. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 02:09
    Photo ID: 3412218
    VIRIN: 170520-M-TR086-078
    Resolution: 5347x3565
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle

    TAGS

    train
    NATO
    assist
    advise
    Resolute Support
    Task Force Southwest

