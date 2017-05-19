Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle

Afghan National Army Brig. Gen. Abdul Hadi Khalil, left, the deputy commanding general of the 215th Corps, salutes ANA soldiers with the 2nd Kandak, 4th Brigade during an opening ceremony for an operational readiness cycle at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, May 20, 2017. U.S. Marine advisors with Task Force Southwest will assess and make recommendations for sustainment and improvements throughout the eight-week course, which is led by the Helmand Province Regional Military Training Center. More than 600 ANA soldiers will develop their technical and tactical infantry skills to help thwart enemy presence in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

