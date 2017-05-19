Afghan National Army Brig. Gen. Abdul Hadi Khalil, center-left, the deputy commanding general of the 215th Corps, salutes ANA soldiers with the 2nd Kandak, 4th Brigade during an opening ceremony for an operational readiness cycle at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, May 20, 2017. Approximately 15 U.S. Marine advisors with Task Force Southwest will assess and advise instructors with the Helmand Province Regional Military Training Center throughout the eight-week training program. The ORC is designed to develop mission-ready kandaks to enhance security and stability in Helmand. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 02:12 Photo ID: 3412201 VIRIN: 170520-M-TR086-036 Resolution: 4253x2835 Size: 2.27 MB Location: AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Southwest supports first Operational Readiness Cycle [Image 1 of 6], by Sgt Lucas Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.