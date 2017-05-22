(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All American Week 100 [Image 2 of 6]

    All American Week 100

    FT. BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Spc. Madelyn Hancock 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    Paratroopers assigned to 504th Battalion and 307th Battalion compete against each other in flag football during All American Week 100 on May 22, 2017 at Fort Bragg, NC. Paratroopers assigned to 504th Battalion and 307th Battalion compete against each other in flag football during All American Week 100 on 22 May 2017 at Fort Bragg, NC. During All American Week 100, Paratroopers from throughout the Division competed in softball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, combatives, boxing, a best squad competition, a combat fitness test and the Little Group of Paratroopers competition for bragging rights and a shot at “Best Battalion.” All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of the All American Division. This year's All American Week theme is, “celebrating a century of service!” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Madelyn Hancock)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week 100 [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Madelyn Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

