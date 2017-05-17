Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) carry the Angolan flag through the Memorial Amphitheater after the departure of His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense, Angola at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 17, 2017. Lourenço placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 15:30 Photo ID: 3409932 VIRIN: 170522-A-ZZ998-009 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 18.94 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, renders honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 1 of 4], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.