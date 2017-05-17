Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) carry the Angolan flag through the Memorial Amphitheater after the departure of His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense, Angola at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 17, 2017. Lourenço placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 15:30
|Photo ID:
|3409932
|VIRIN:
|170522-A-ZZ998-009
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|18.94 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, renders honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 1 of 4], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT