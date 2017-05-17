Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director, Army National Military Cemeteries, exchanges a gift with His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 17, 2017. Lourenço placed a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser/Arlington National Cemetery/released)
05.17.2017
05.22.2017
|3409929
|170522-A-ZZ998-008
|7360x4912
|18.97 MB
ARLINGTON, VA, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, renders honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 1 of 4], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
