Maj. Gen. Leslie Smith, deputy to the Inspector General, Office of the Secretary of the Army, escorts His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, at the Memorial Amphitheatre to watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 17, 2017. Lourenço placed a wreath at the Tomb during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 15:29 Photo ID: 3409909 VIRIN: 170522-A-ZZ998-007 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 20.71 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, renders honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 1 of 4], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.