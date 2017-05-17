Maj. Gen. Leslie Smith, deputy to the Inspector General, Office of the Secretary of the Army, escorts His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, at the Memorial Amphitheatre to watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 17, 2017. Lourenço placed a wreath at the Tomb during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser/Arlington National Cemetery/released)
This work, His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, renders honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 1 of 4], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
