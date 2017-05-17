(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, renders honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 4 of 4]

    His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, renders honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2017

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    Maj. Gen. Leslie Smith, deputy to the Inspector General, Office of the Secretary of the Army, escorts His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, at the Memorial Amphitheatre to watch the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 17, 2017. Lourenço placed a wreath at the Tomb during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser/Arlington National Cemetery/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 15:29
    Photo ID: 3409909
    VIRIN: 170522-A-ZZ998-007
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 20.71 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, His Excellency Joᾶo Lourenço, minster of defense of Angola, renders honors during an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 1 of 4], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Va.
    Virginia
    Arlington National Cemetery
    minister of defense
    Arlington
    wreath laying ceremony
    angola
    ANC
    armed forces full honors
    Joᾶo Lourenço

