    AAW100 Division Run [Image 2 of 2]

    AAW100 Division Run

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in a division run at Fort Bragg, N.C., May 22, 2017.

    The Division Run is the opening event of All American Week 100, where Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being members of the All American Division.

    All American Week is an opportunity for Paratroopers past and present to celebrate being members of the All American Division. The theme for All American Week 100 is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jesse D. Leger)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 11:46
    Photo ID: 3409174
    VIRIN: 170522-A-QZ892-001
    Resolution: 2200x1590
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAW100 Division Run [Image 1 of 2], by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    Division
    Fort Bragg
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    All American
    Centennial
    Century
    All The Way
    All American Week
    AAW100

