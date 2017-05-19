(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170519-N-FQ994-060

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.19.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    170519-N-FQ994-060 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2017) A French Navy rigid-hull inflatable boat, assigned to the Cassard-class anti-air frigate FS Jean Bart (D615), departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) May 19, 2017. Ross and Jean Bart participated in a personnel exchange May 18-19, in the Mediterranean Sea. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 07:05
    Photo ID: 3408174
    VIRIN: 170519-N-FQ994-060
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170519-N-FQ994-060, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    rigid-hull inflatable boat
    Sailors
    ROSS
    French Navy
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    DDG 71
    DVIDS Email Import
    Jean Bart (D615)
    Cassard-class anti-air frigate

