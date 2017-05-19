170519-N-FQ994-060 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2017) A French Navy rigid-hull inflatable boat, assigned to the Cassard-class anti-air frigate FS Jean Bart (D615), departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) May 19, 2017. Ross and Jean Bart participated in a personnel exchange May 18-19, in the Mediterranean Sea. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

