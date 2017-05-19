Airmen and personnel from the 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing Staff Agencies, and the Air Force Office of Special investigation's Task Force Crimson participate in a retreat ceremony at Bagram Airfield, MAy 19, 2017. The ceremony paid respect to fallen OSI special agents and 455th ESFS Defenders, while also marking the end of Police Week.
|05.19.2017
|05.22.2017 07:27
|3408098
|170519-F-TU482-164
|5629x3861
|3.25 MB
|BAGRAM, AF
|0
|0
|0
This work, 455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week [Image 1 of 4], by Capt. Keenan Kunst, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
