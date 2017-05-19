(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week [Image 2 of 4]

    455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week

    BAGRAM, AFGHANISTAN

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Capt. Keenan Kunst 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen and personnel from the 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing Staff Agencies, and the Air Force Office of Special investigation's Task Force Crimson participate in a retreat ceremony at Bagram Airfield, MAy 19, 2017. The ceremony paid respect to fallen OSI special agents and 455th ESFS Defenders, while also marking the end of Police Week.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week [Image 1 of 4], by Capt. Keenan Kunst, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week

