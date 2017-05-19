(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week [Image 3 of 4]

    455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Capt. Keenan Kunst 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Task Force Crimson special agents stand at attention while the National Anthem is sung during a retreat ceremony at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, May 19,2107. The ceremony honored Security Forces Airmen and Office of Special Investigationa special agents who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror at Bagram. The ceremony also marked the end of Police Week.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week [Image 1 of 4], by Capt. Keenan Kunst, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

