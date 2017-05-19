455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week

Task Force Crimson special agents stand at attention while the National Anthem is sung during a retreat ceremony at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, May 19,2107. The ceremony honored Security Forces Airmen and Office of Special Investigationa special agents who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war on terror at Bagram. The ceremony also marked the end of Police Week.

