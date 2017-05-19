(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week [Image 4 of 4]

    455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Capt. Keenan Kunst 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Members of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing stand at parade rest during a special retreat ceremony at Bagram Airfield, May 19, 2107. The ceremony marked the end of Police Week and honored fallen Security Forces Airmen and Office of Special Investigation special agents who gave their lives at Bagram.

    This work, 455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week [Image 1 of 4], by Capt. Keenan Kunst, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

