Members of the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing stand at parade rest during a special retreat ceremony at Bagram Airfield, May 19, 2107. The ceremony marked the end of Police Week and honored fallen Security Forces Airmen and Office of Special Investigation special agents who gave their lives at Bagram.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 07:27 Photo ID: 3408092 VIRIN: 170519-F-TU482-599 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.33 MB Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 455th AEW honors fallen law enforcement during Police Week [Image 1 of 4], by Capt. Keenan Kunst, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.