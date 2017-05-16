380 ECES Airmen assemble offices anew

Airman 1st Class El John Julius, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron carpenter, screws together a section of a frame May 16, 2017, at an undisclosed location in southwest Asia. Lumber was used to create new offices for the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron. "I appreciate the opportunities the Air Force provided me through my job," said El John Julius. "I can take the skills I've learned here and make my home a better place." (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Preston Webb)

