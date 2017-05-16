From left, Senior Airman Ryan and Staff Sgt. Ed, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron carpenters, frame a wall May 16, 2017, at an undisclosed location in southwest Asia. "Being a [380 ECES] Airman has changed my perspective about buildings on base," Ryan said. "I can hardly walk into a building without thinking about how I'd have approached the situation or how I could make it better." (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Preston Webb)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 06:12
|Photo ID:
|3408011
|VIRIN:
|170516-F-DL987-087
|Resolution:
|2570x1836
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 380 ECES Airmen assemble offices anew [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Preston Webb, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT