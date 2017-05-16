Airman 1st Class El John Julius, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron carpenter, cuts lumber May 16, 2017, at an undisclosed location in southwest Asia. The project provided the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron with new offices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Preston Webb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 06:11 Photo ID: 3408008 VIRIN: 170516-F-DL987-067 Resolution: 2208x2760 Size: 2.33 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 380 ECES Airmen assemble offices anew [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Preston Webb, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.