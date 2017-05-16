Tech. Sgt. Peter, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron electrician, measures a circuit-breaker box prior to mounting May 16, 2017, in southwest Asia. The 380th ECES is responsible for constructing and maintaining every US-controlled building on the installation. The project provided the 727th Expeditionary Air Control Squadron with offices inside a protective structure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Preston Webb)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2017 06:11
|Photo ID:
|3408004
|VIRIN:
|170516-F-DL987-051
|Resolution:
|2444x3422
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 380 ECES Airmen assemble offices anew [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Preston Webb, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
