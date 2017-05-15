(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wet Silk Training, 15 May 2017 [Image 4 of 13]

    Wet Silk Training, 15 May 2017

    VICENZA, VICENZA, ITALY

    05.15.2017

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct Wet Silk training with Italian Army 4th Regimento Paracadutisti Alpini and 8th Reggimento Genio Guastatori Brigata Paracadutisti Folgore. During this part of the training, the U.S. and Italian Paratroopers swim under a parachute in the swimming pool at Caserma Del Din Vicenza, Italy, May 15, 2017. This exercise is part of deliberate water airborne operation familiarization training before the jump at Lake Garda, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility within 18 hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 04:50
    Location: VICENZA, VICENZA, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet Silk Training, 15 May 2017 [Image 1 of 13], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Paratroopers
    Italy
    Europe
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion
    1st Battalion
    Vicenza
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    VI SPECIALIST
    TSAE
    Caserma Ederle
    Verona
    Caserma Del Din
    U.S. Army Paratroopers
    Lake Garda
    Bovo Paolo
    7ATC
    SOLDIERS Paratroopers
    Photographer Paolo Bovo
    Wet Silk Training
    Italian Army Paratroopers
    4th Reggimento Paracadutisti Alpini
    Brigata Folgore
    Italian Army Lagunari
    Pacengo
    Lazise

