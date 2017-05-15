U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct Wet Silk training with Italian Army 4th Regimento Paracadutisti Alpini and 8th Reggimento Genio Guastatori Brigata Paracadutisti Folgore. During this part of the training, the U.S. and Italian Paratroopers swim under a parachute in the swimming pool at Caserma Del Din Vicenza, Italy, May 15, 2017. This exercise is part of deliberate water airborne operation familiarization training before the jump at Lake Garda, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility within 18 hours. (U.S. Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Paolo Bovo/Released)

Date Taken: 05.15.2017
Location: VICENZA, VICENZA, IT
This work, Wet Silk Training, 15 May 2017, by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.