(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Walung Health Clinic Construction [Image 2 of 10]

    Walung Health Clinic Construction

    WALUNG, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ledget Glover III 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Builder Constructionman Skylar Lunders and Utilitiesman Constructionman Matthew Konopka, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, mix concrete during the construction of the Walung Health Clinic in Walung, Kosrae, May 19, 2017. NMCB 1 provides expeditionary construction and engineering support to expeditionary bases and responds to humanitarian assistance disaster relief requests. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Ledget Glover III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 02:03
    Photo ID: 3407673
    VIRIN: 170519-N-YV613-0619
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.08 MB
    Location: WALUNG, FM
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walung Health Clinic Construction [Image 1 of 10], by PO1 Ledget Glover III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Walung Health Clinic Construction
    Walung Health Clinic Construction
    Walung Health Clinic Construction
    Walung Health Clinic Construction
    Walung Health Clinic Construction
    Walung Health Clinic Construction
    Walung Health Clinic Construction
    Walung Health Clinic Construction
    Walung Health Clinic Construction
    Walung Health Clinic Construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Battalion
    Seabees
    Mobile
    NMCB1
    Naval
    Construction
    Kosrae
    Walung

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT