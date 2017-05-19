Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 build a rebar cage to support a concrete pad during the construction of the Walung Health Clinic in Walung, Kosrae, May 19, 2017. NMCB 1 provides expeditionary construction and engineering support to expeditionary bases and responds to humanitarian assistance disaster relief requests. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Ledget Glover III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 02:03 Photo ID: 3407662 VIRIN: 170519-N-YV613-0401 Resolution: 4090x2295 Size: 2.62 MB Location: WALUNG, FM Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Walung Health Clinic Construction [Image 1 of 10], by PO1 Ledget Glover III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.