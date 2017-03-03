(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "The Army adopted me"

    &quot;The Army adopted me&quot;

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Hewitt 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Sgt. Ali Alsaeedy, a Paratrooper assigned to the 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division poses for a photo in front of his unit`s proud engineer castle at Fort Bragg, N.C., March 3, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 13:51
    Photo ID: 3407106
    VIRIN: 170303-A-YM156-888
    Resolution: 3666x2750
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "The Army adopted me", by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    “The Army adopted me”: Paratrooper raised in Iraq

    TAGS

    soldier
    family
    iraq
    paratrooper
    airborne
    raised
    OIR
    saeddy

