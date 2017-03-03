Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 05.21.2017 13:51 Photo ID: 3407106 VIRIN: 170303-A-YM156-888 Resolution: 3666x2750 Size: 1.23 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, "The Army adopted me", by SGT Anthony Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.