    General recognizes senior officers upon departure [Image 9 of 20]

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Lt. Col. Adam Collett 

    75th Training Command

    In this image released by the Army Reserve's 75th Training Command, Soldiers from the unit's Headquarters participate in a ceremony recognizing departing senior officers in Houston, Texas, Saturday, May 20, 2017. The officers, Lt. Col. Kulvinder Bajwa and Maj. Yolanda McBride, had served in the organization for five and three years respectively before accepting assignments elsewhere. Maj. Gen. James "Boe" Young presented each officer with an Army award, which is customary for troops who have served in a position of responsibility for a significant period of time. (Photo/75th Training Command, Army Reserve Lt. Col. Adam Collett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 12:53
    Photo ID: 3407059
    VIRIN: 170520-A-YQ539-039
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General recognizes senior officers upon departure [Image 1 of 20], by LTC Adam Collett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

