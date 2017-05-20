In this image released by the Army Reserve's 75th Training Command, Soldiers from the unit's Headquarters participate in a ceremony recognizing departing senior officers in Houston, Texas, Saturday, May 20, 2017. The officers, Lt. Col. Kulvinder Bajwa and Maj. Yolanda McBride, had served in the organization for five and three years respectively before accepting assignments elsewhere. Maj. Gen. James "Boe" Young presented each officer with an Army award, which is customary for troops who have served in a position of responsibility for a significant period of time. (Photo/75th Training Command, Army Reserve Lt. Col. Adam Collett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 05.21.2017 12:53 Photo ID: 3407056 VIRIN: 170520-A-YQ539-049 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.33 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General recognizes senior officers upon departure [Image 1 of 20], by LTC Adam Collett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.