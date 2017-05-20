Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017

A young attendee of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show watches aerial performances overhead, May 20, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Seymour Johnson AFB opened its gates to the public for a free, two-day event as a way to thank the local community for their ongoing support of the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda A. Loera)

