    Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 [Image 1 of 5]

    Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Fighter Wing, Air Combat Command

    A young attendee of the Wings Over Wayne Air Show watches aerial performances overhead, May 20, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Seymour Johnson AFB opened its gates to the public for a free, two-day event as a way to thank the local community for their ongoing support of the base’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 18:55
    Photo ID: 3406260
    VIRIN: 170520-F-NW306-307
    Resolution: 4062x2708
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SJAFB
    WOW17
    Wings Over Wayne 2017

