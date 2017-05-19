Team Nevada walked away with top honors in the 2017 Army National Guard Region VII Best Warrior Competition May 15-19 at Camp San Luis Obispo, California. Shown: Staff Sgt. Julian Batz; Sgt. Oswald Sanchez (Best Noncommissioned Officer); Command Sgt. Maj. Jared J. Kopacki, senior enlisted leader, Nevada Military Department and National Guard Bureau Region VII senior enlisted advisor; Spc. Grant Reimers Best Soldier); Staff Sgt. Keith Lawson; and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Kinsey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.20.2017 19:02 Photo ID: 3406256 VIRIN: 170519-Z-WM549-055 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.97 MB Location: SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US Hometown: NEVADA, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 National Guard Bureau Region 7 Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 83], by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.