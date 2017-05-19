(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 National Guard Bureau Region 7 Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 83]

    2017 National Guard Bureau Region 7 Best Warrior Competition

    SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard

    Team Nevada walked away with top honors in the 2017 Army National Guard Region VII Best Warrior Competition May 15-19 at Camp San Luis Obispo, California. Shown: Staff Sgt. Julian Batz; Sgt. Oswald Sanchez (Best Noncommissioned Officer); Command Sgt. Maj. Jared J. Kopacki, senior enlisted leader, Nevada Military Department and National Guard Bureau Region VII senior enlisted advisor; Spc. Grant Reimers Best Soldier); Staff Sgt. Keith Lawson; and Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Kinsey. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 19:02
    Photo ID: 3406256
    VIRIN: 170519-Z-WM549-055
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, US 
    Hometown: NEVADA, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 National Guard Bureau Region 7 Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 83], by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

