U.S. Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in an after action review following a simulated town attack during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Seth Plagenza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.21.2017 05:21 Photo ID: 3243927 VIRIN: 170318-A-AU812-001 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.37 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALLIED SPIRIT VI [Image 1 of 14], by SGT Seth Plagenza, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.