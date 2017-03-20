(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    COL Devon Blake visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.20.2017

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    From left , Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, U.S. Army Africa Commanding General and Col. Devon Blake, Commander, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, pose for a photo in the USARAF Commander's office at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Mar. 20, 2017. (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 04:56
    Photo ID: 3243885
    VIRIN: 170320-A-YG900-007
    Resolution: 2362x1535
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COL Devon Blake visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NATO
    italy
    U.S. Army Europe
    U.S. Army
    U.S.A.
    Vicenza
    Caserma Ederle
    photolab vicenza
    TSC Vicenza
    7th ATC
    Deputy J2
    Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington
    U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding General
    Col. Devon Blake
    Commander 66th Military Intelligence Brigade

