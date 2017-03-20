From left , Maj. Gen. Joseph P. Harrington, U.S. Army Africa Commanding General and Col. Devon Blake, Commander, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, pose for a photo in the USARAF Commander's office at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, Mar. 20, 2017. (Photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/released)

COL Devon Blake visited Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy