Canadian Maj. Caroline Pollock of the 3rd Canadian Division Headquarters receives mission while preparing a tactical operations brief during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, March 18, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nathaniel Nichols)

