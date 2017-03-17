(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Allied Spirit VI [Image 1 of 17]

    Allied Spirit VI

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.17.2017

    Photo by Gerhard Seuffert 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    A multinational delegation of military and civilian leaders visits Latvian and U.S. Soldiers, during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017
    Photo ID: 3243847
    VIRIN: 170317-A-UM624-401
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 20.74 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit VI [Image 1 of 17], by Gerhard Seuffert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    communications
    NATO
    U.S. European Command
    multinational
    interoperability
    allies
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    U.S. Army Europe
    Hohenfels Training Area
    EUCOM
    exercise
    U.S. Army
    partnership
    training
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    Latvia
    JMRC
    Allied Spirit
    7ATC
    7th Army Training Command
    ASCA
    Partner for Peace

