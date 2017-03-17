A U.S. Soldier, assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, shows an unmanned aviation vehicle to Hon. Raimonds Bergmanis, Latvian Minister of Defense, left, during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, March 17, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gerhard Seuffert)

