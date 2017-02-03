170302-N-KJ380-033
NORFOLK, Va. (March 2, 2017) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Tara Riebel, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., secures an aircraft tow tractor in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo Greene III)
This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
