NORFOLK, Va. (March 2, 2017) Sailors take the 1st class petty officer exam on the aft mess decks of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Neo Greene III)

