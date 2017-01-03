170301-N-LA456-095



NORFOLK, Va. (March 1, 2017) Sailors combat a simulated fire during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman K.A. DaCosta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.21.2017 02:45 Photo ID: 3243717 VIRIN: 170301-N-LA456-095 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.29 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.