NORFOLK, Va. (March 1, 2017) Sailors transport a simulated casualty during a mass casualty drill on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman K.A. DaCosta)
|03.01.2017
|03.21.2017 02:45
|3243714
|170301-N-LA456-084
|3546x2364
|1.15 MB
|US
|0
|0
|0
