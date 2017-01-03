170301-N-LA456-035
NORFOLK, Va. (March 1, 2017) Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) man the rails as they sail past the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman K.A. DaCosta)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2017 02:45
|Photo ID:
|3243713
|VIRIN:
|170301-N-LA456-035
|Resolution:
|3518x2345
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS
