170301-N-LA456-009



NORFOLK, Va. (March 1, 2017) Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike) watch as the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) man the rails before departing on a scheduled deployment. Ike is currently pier side during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman K.A. DaCosta)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.21.2017 02:44 Photo ID: 3243712 VIRIN: 170301-N-LA456-009 Resolution: 3886x2591 Size: 1.44 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower [Image 1 of 7], by PO3 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.