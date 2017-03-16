ISF Graduate basic combat skills training course

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Kozik, left, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, forward observer, 4th Air Naval Gunfire, Liaison Company, teaches Iraqi security forces officers how to call for indirect fire at Camp Manion, Iraq, March 16, 2017. Coalition forces train ISF advance combat skills to increase success on the battlefield in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

