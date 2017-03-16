U.S. Marine Corps Cpt. Zachary Weidner, Iraqi security forces training advisor, Task Force Al-Taqaddum, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, speaks to ISF soldiers during their basic combat skills training course graduation at Camp Manion, Iraq, March 16, 2017. Coalition forces train ISF basic combat skills to increase success on the battlefield in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.21.2017 Photo ID: 3243688 Resolution: 5760x3840 Location: CAMP MANION, IQ This work, ISF Graduate basic combat skills training course [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.