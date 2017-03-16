(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ISF Graduate basic combat skills training course [Image 6 of 7]

    ISF Graduate basic combat skills training course

    CAMP MANION, IRAQ

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Christopher Brecht 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Iraqi security force officers salute during a basic combat skills training course graduation at Camp Manion, Iraq, March 16, 2017. Coalition forces train ISF basic combat skills to increase success on the battlefield in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 02:06
    Photo ID: 3243683
    VIRIN: 170316-A-MF745-104
    Resolution: 5452x3635
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: CAMP MANION, IQ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISF Graduate basic combat skills training course [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Iraqi security forces
    American
    Kurdish
    Kurdistan
    Graduation
    Iraqi
    Iraq
    USA
    Combined Joint Task Force
    Training
    CJTF
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant
    Christopher Brecht
    Spc. Christopher Brecht

