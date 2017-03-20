Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos

Community members from the towns surrounding the 27th Special Operations Wing gather to show their support for the 318th Special Operations Squadron March 20, 2017 in Clovis, N.M. The vigil comes a week after the 318th tragically lost three Air Commandos in a fatal crash.

