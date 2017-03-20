(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos [Image 9 of 9]

    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos

    CLOVIS, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Shelby Kay-Fantozzi 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Air Commandos and community members from the towns surrounding the 27th Special Operations Wing gather to show their support for the 318th Special Operations Squadron March 20, 2017 in Clovis, N.M. The vigil comes a week after the 318th tragically lost three Air Commandos in a fatal crash.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017 00:19
    Photo ID: 3243540
    VIRIN: 170320-F-AO466-155
    Resolution: 5163x3442
    Size: 11.54 MB
    Location: CLOVIS, NM, US 
    Hometown: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
    Hometown: GOLDSBORO, NC, US
    Hometown: NOVI, MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Shelby Kay-Fantozzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos
    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos
    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos
    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos
    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos
    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos
    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos
    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos
    Community holds vigil for fallen Air Commandos

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Cannon
    vigil
    AFSOC
    community
    Clovis
    27 SOW
    318th SOS
    Portales
    318 SOS
    Curry County
    CannonStrong
    Roosevelt County

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT