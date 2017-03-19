Sailors watch as a T-45C Goshawk assigned to Carrier Training Wing (CTW) 1 approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 21:09
|Photo ID:
|3243471
|VIRIN:
|170319-N-OS569-042
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
