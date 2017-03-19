(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dwight D. Eisenhower

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.19.2017

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    Sailors watch as a T-45C Goshawk assigned to Carrier Training Wing (CTW) 1 approaches the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:09
    Photo ID: 3243471
    VIRIN: 170319-N-OS569-042
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dwight D. Eisenhower, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CVN 69
    Ike
    Eisenhower
    OFRP

