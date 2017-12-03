(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps conduct training off of Honolulu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps cadets prepare to conduct firefighting training aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island (WPB 1349) off of Honolulu, March 11, 2017. The USNSCC is a Navy-based organization, which serves to teach teens about sea-going military services, U.S. naval operations and training, community service, discipline and teamwork. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Jorgenson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps conduct training off of Honolulu, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

