U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps cadets prepare to conduct firefighting training aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island (WPB 1349) off of Honolulu, March 11, 2017. The USNSCC is a Navy-based organization, which serves to teach teens about sea-going military services, U.S. naval operations and training, community service, discipline and teamwork. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Jorgenson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.20.2017 21:13 Photo ID: 3243470 VIRIN: 170314-G-ZZ999-1005 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 888.27 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps conduct training off of Honolulu, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.