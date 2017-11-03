Coast Guard, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps conduct training off of Honolulu

A Coast Guard crewmember provides pyrotechnic training to a U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps cadet aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island (WPB 1349) off Honolulu, March 11, 2017. The USNSCC is a Navy-based organization, which serves to teach teens about sea-going military services, U.S. naval operations and training, community service, discipline and teamwork. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Jorgenson/Released)
