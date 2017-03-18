170317-N-WS581- 258



BOSTON (March 17, 2017) USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Commanding Officer, Capt. Lanny Boswell, presents a gift to the South Boston Citizen’s Association at their Evacuation Day Banquet. Comfort participated in festivities and community programs throughout the city as part of Boston's St. Patrick’s Day celebration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Andrew J. Sneeringer)

