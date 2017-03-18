(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170317-N-WS581- 258

    170317-N-WS581- 258

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew J Sneeringer 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

    170317-N-WS581- 258

    BOSTON (March 17, 2017) USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Commanding Officer, Capt. Lanny Boswell, presents a gift to the South Boston Citizen’s Association at their Evacuation Day Banquet. Comfort participated in festivities and community programs throughout the city as part of Boston's St. Patrick’s Day celebration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Andrew J. Sneeringer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.20.2017 17:23
    Photo ID: 3243147
    VIRIN: 170317-N-WS581-258
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170317-N-WS581- 258 [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Andrew J Sneeringer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT