BOSTON (March 17, 2017) USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Commanding Officer, Capt. Lanny Boswell, presents a gift to the South Boston Citizen’s Association at their Evacuation Day Banquet. Comfort participated in festivities and community programs throughout the city as part of Boston's St. Patrick’s Day celebration. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Andrew J. Sneeringer)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 17:23
|Photo ID:
|3243147
|VIRIN:
|170317-N-WS581-258
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170317-N-WS581- 258 [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Andrew J Sneeringer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
