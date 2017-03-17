Sgt Richard Lopez, assigned to 390th Transportation Company, reports to the president of the board during the 1st Mission Support Command Best Warrior Competition held on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, March 17.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2017 16:21
|Photo ID:
|3243071
|VIRIN:
|170317-A-FT436-001
|Resolution:
|1600x1064
|Size:
|90.76 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st MSC holds its 2017 Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Anthony Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
1st MSC holds its 2017 Best Warrior Competition
